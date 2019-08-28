|
Lowell M. "Jerry" Hawes, 89, passed away on Thursday evening August 22, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, Jerry was the son of the late Ernest and Edna (Rogers) Hawes and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and later received his associates degree in Accounting from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. A Korean War Army Veteran, Jerry was an accountant for the Albany Ladder Company for many years prior to his retirement in 1993. A member of Lynnwood Reformed Church , Jerry was a former member of Bellevue Reformed Church, a member of the Rotterdam Masonic Lodge, member of the Scottish Rite and the O.F. C. Jerry enjoyed spending time at airshows and going to military and historical museums. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Elizabeth C. (Morris) Hawes who he married in July 12, 1958; his son Laurence R. Hawes (Melissa) of West Chester, Pa.; and daughter Laurene E. Buckley (Jerald) of Magnolia, DE; and his grandchildren Megan Steele (Cody), Sara Buckley and Miles R.E. Hawes. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 30,2019 at 11 a.m. at Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Schenectady, NY ,relatives and friends are invited to attend. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening August 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Interment will be in West Galway Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the Lynnwood Reformed Church. To leave a message or a condolence for Jerry's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome .com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019