Luann Toohey Miller, 85, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The Grand Nursing Center in Guilderland. Luann was born in Bay City, Michigan to the late Thomas and Alyce Woods Toohey. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Bay City. She received a bachelor's degree from St. Louis University, a nursing degree from Mt. Carmel Hospital in Detroit, MI and a master's degree in psychology from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She moved to Schenectady in 1960. Luann spent her entire career dedicated to the profession of nursing, mostly at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, where she was an instructor at the School of Nursing. She was also a clinical nurse specialist at the Ellis Mental Health Unit. Luann was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady and a member of the American Association of University Woman (AAUW). Luann was always interested in healthcare. She enjoyed doing yard work and reading the Sunday New York Times with a cup of coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren. Luann was predeceased by her husband, James G. Miller, who died in 1978, her son, Michael Miller and a brother, Terrance Toohey. She is survived by two children, Mark (Abby) Miller of Kalamazoo, MI and Lynne Miller of Schenectady, one brother, Kenneth Toohey of Medford, OR, daughter-in-law, Denise Sheehan, eight grandchildren, Benjamin Miller, Alyson Miller, Katy Miller, Becky Miller-Picciocca, Douglas Miller, Kayleigh Wanzer, Ariana Miller and Ian Miller. There will be a calling hour, to which relatives and friends are invited, Sunday, February 16 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home in Schenectady. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m; also at Gleason Funeral Home. Burial, with a committal service, will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions, in Luann's memory, may be made to the American Red Cross of Northeastern NY, 33 Everett Rd., Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020