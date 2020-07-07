Lucia Carmela DiCerbo, lovingly known as Lucy, 61, formerly of O'Brien Avenue, passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, at Reagan House in Albany. Lucy was born on July 23, 1958, the daughter of the late Michele and Luigia DiCerbo. Lucy graduated from Linton High School in 1979 and went on to work at Pine Ridge Industries in Scotia, NY, retiring in 2006. She was an incredibly sweet and caring woman with a deep love for her family. She enjoyed swimming, listening to music, singing, dancing, playing games, counting down to her birthday, having two slices of cake, eating delicious food, and laughing. She also loved bragging about her three trips to Italy and could fluently speak Italian. Survivors include her cousins, Addolorata (Douglas) Pauzé of Glenville and Giuseppe (Maria) Sacco of Rotterdam, as well as many additional beloved cousins, nieces and nephews from the DiCerbo Family, Marotta Family, Pauzé Family and Sacco Family in the U.S.A and in Italy. Lucy was predeceased by her mother, Luigia DiCerbo, her uncle, Italo Marotta, and her sister, Anna A. Marotta, who she lived with for all of her life. When she fell ill and required additional care outside of their home, Lucy moved into Reagan House in Albany, which is a part of the Center for Disability Services. Lucy lived happily and well-cared for at the Reagan House for almost 9 years. While living there, she experienced beautiful adventures exploring the community, happy times with her dear friends at home, and special times with those who cared for her. She also participated in the Senior Program at the Center for Disability where she was able to sing and perform in beautiful concerts, and participate in many other activities. Lucy received the utmost care, love, respect and attention from the staff at Reagan House and at the Center for Disability. She loved her time there and all of the special moments spent with those she loved. While there are too many people to list by name, each and every one of the staff and her friends were loved by Lucy and are deeply appreciated by her family. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Center of Disability Services at 314 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.