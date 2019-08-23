Home

Lucille E. Farrell, 83, of Hagaman, NY, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born on June 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Philomena Mancini Falco. A lifelong area resident, Lucille attended local schools. For over 25 years she was employed for the Telephone Company. She enjoyed playing bocce ball, shopping, going to dinner with friends, wintering in Florida, ice cream sundaes, and dancing. Lucille loved her family dearly, and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. On April 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Edward "Teddy" Farrell. That union lasted 53 wonderful years until his passing on October 3, 2011. Survivors include her two daughters, April Chartier and her husband, Ray of New Berlin, WI and Gail Aldous and her husband, Craig of Ballston Spa, NY; one sister, Rosemary Conti and her husband, Tommy of Las Vegas, NV and one brother, Frank Falco Jr. and his wife, Laura of Amsterdam, NY; four grandchildren, Nicole Chartier, Alex Chartier, Maegan Aldous, and Heather Aldous. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a calling period on Saturday morning, prior to Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 1 Kimball Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
