Lucille Lillian Kimball, 96, passed away on December 1, 2020. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Conant. Lucille was a 1942 graduate of Scotia High School and went on to continue her education at the Green Mountain Junior College in Poultney, VT obtaining an Associate of Arts degree. Lucille married her beloved husband Harris Kimball on January 13, 1950, together they shared 56 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. Once the children were grown, Lucille went to work as Advertising Sales Manager for the Ballston Journal. Following the closing of the Ballston Journal, she went on to retire from St. Clare's Hospital, working in dispatch. Lucille was baptized in 1958 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and has been an active member of the Schenectady North Congregation. She was an avid oil painter who loved animals. Above all Lucille cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends. Lucille is survived by her children William (Cindy) Kimball, Shirley (Barry) Dworkin and Douglas Kimball. She is also survived by her grandchildren Crystal (Brian) Bedard, Abigail (Ashton) Altheiser and David Kimball and great grandson Parker Kimball Bedard. A memorial will be held via ZOOM on Saturday December 12th at 1PM. Please contact the family for further information. A private burial was held at Park Cemetery, Scotia. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Schenectady North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1720 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com