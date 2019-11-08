Home

All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Lucille M. Bagnoli, 76, formerly of Mechanicville, NY, died peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Parrish, FL. Survivors include her husband, Carmen Bagnoli; daughter, MaryAnn (Mark) Hanson; brothers, John (Diane) DiSiena and David (Nadine) DiSiena; sister-in-law, Nan DiSiena. Calling hours on Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to noon at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow the calling hours. Those wishing to remember Lucille in a special way are asked to support Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 in her memory.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
