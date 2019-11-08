|
Lucille M. Bagnoli, 76, formerly of Mechanicville, NY, died peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Parrish, FL. Survivors include her husband, Carmen Bagnoli; daughter, MaryAnn (Mark) Hanson; brothers, John (Diane) DiSiena and David (Nadine) DiSiena; sister-in-law, Nan DiSiena. Calling hours on Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to noon at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow the calling hours. Those wishing to remember Lucille in a special way are asked to support Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 in her memory.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019