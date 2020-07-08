Lucy A. Maddaloni, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at Evelyn's Place in Hollywood, Florida. Born in Amsterdam, NY, Lucy was the daughter of the late Loreto and Rose (Constantino) Ruzzo. A former employee of the General Electric Company in Schenectady, Lucy was the co-owner and office manager of Ace Refrigeration in Schenectady with her husband James J. Maddaloni. Lucy was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady for many years. Lucy was also an active member of the Friends of Broward County Library. Predeceased in 1970 by her devoted husband, James J. Maddaloni, Lucy was also predeceased by her brother, Joseph Ruzzo (late Patricia) and her sister, Philomena Giello (late Joseph). Lucy is survived by her beloved children, Linda Keeley (late Ronald) of Lakeland, FL, Dianne Roosa (Gary) of Troy, NY, Jean Maddaloni (Paul Johansen) of Lindenhurst, NY, Angela Dorney (Geoff) of Miami Shores, FL, and Jamie Maddaloni (Laurent Stadler) of San Francisco, CA, her brother, Vincent Ruzzo (late Annie), her 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lucy enjoyed playing cards and cooking family meals. Everyone loved her chicken cutlets, meatballs and stuffed artichokes. Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, July 10th at 9:15 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave, Schenectady followed at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY. (Masks and social distancing required.) A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with COVID-19 protocols in place. Interment in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Lucy may make a contribution to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, your local library system, or the National Federation of the Blind. To leave a message or a condolence for Lucy's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
.