Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Park United Methodist Church
17 Broad St.,
Hamilton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Stringham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Koehl Stringham


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Koehl Stringham Obituary
Lucy Koehl Stringham, 91, of Hamilton, formerly of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home 25, Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Park United Methodist Church, 17 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. A complete obituary will appear. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now