|
|
Lucy Koehl Stringham, 91, of Hamilton, formerly of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home 25, Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Park United Methodist Church, 17 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. A complete obituary will appear. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019