|
|
Lucy LaFountain Redmond, 98, of St. Cloud, FL, passed away peacefully April 20, 2020 at her son's home in Ballston Spa. Lucy was born May 31, 1921 in Ellenburgh, NY to the late William and Evelyn (Lafreniere) LaFountain. Lucy married the love of her life, Carroll Redmond, on January 11, 1942, who preceded her in death on April 21, 2005. Lucy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment spent with them. She was the loving and devoted mother of three children, Joyce, Wayne and Ronald P. Redmond. Lucy took pride in staying active and physically fit. She enjoyed square dancing, taking long walks daily, hitting all the local garage sales, and, the Florida sun. She is survived by her cherished son, Ronald P. Redmond (Kim Canaperi) who lovingly cared for her for the past several years and was always by her side. Her grandchildren, Tiffany Redmond and Ronald Redmond Jr. and four other grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Three sisters: Rose Marie Schmidt, Edna Beers, Jean Peters and one brother: William LaFountain also survive. She was predeceased in death by her loving children, Joyce and Wayne Redmond, her husband, Carroll and her siblings, Evelyn Quackenbush, Viola Dushensky and Eva Stanislowsky, and Lawrence LaFountain. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, funeral service attendance is limited to immediate family only. Lucy will be laid to rest at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences www,glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020