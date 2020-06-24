Lucy M. Madore
Lucy M. (Raymond) Madore, 82, passed away early Sunday morning, June 21st at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Services for Lucy will be private at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rensselaer, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucy's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence or to view Lucy's full obituary, please visit www.bondfunerlahome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 24, 2020.
