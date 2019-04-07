On April 3, 2019, Mrs. Lucy Sneed DeNuzzo, 96, passed away peacefully after a long life. She resided over half a century in East Greenbush, NY and was preceded in eternal life by her loving husband, Dr. Rinaldo V. DeNuzzo. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Ann, of Lowesville, VA and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Born in Hot Coal (Raleigh County), WV she was raised in the town of Matoaka and went on to become a public high school teacher in both her home state and the state of New York. Mrs. DeNuzzo earned a Master's degree and taught English, typing, shorthand, and business arithmetic. She was a tremendous lover of music who was often heard singing and was a staunch supporter of her daughter's professional music career. She loved visiting the beach during family vacations and enjoyed the sun and ocean, as well as collecting seashells and building sand castles with her daughter Lisa. Mrs. DeNuzzo was passionate about being an educator and encouraged everyone she met to go to school and make the most of themselves. She was a vibrant and very generous person who often helped those in need, especially in the realm of academia. While briefly enjoying time spent at the family's estate and Morgan horse farm in Lowesville, VA, she will be especially missed by her black therapy cat "Casanova" that traveled the country with her and now resides there permanently. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Rosewood Village Greenbrier and Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, VA for keeping "Miss Lucy" comfortable in her last days. On Monday, April 8 at 4 p.m., family and close friends will gather for a brief funeral service at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY, followed by private interment at Saratoga National Cemetery where Mrs. DeNuzzo will be laid to rest with her late husband and Air Force Captain. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making memorial contributions to the Lucy Sneed DeNuzzo Scholarship Fund at Concord University, 1000 Vermillion St., Athens, WV 24712 and keep Mrs. DeNuzzo's vision of helping others receive an education alive. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary