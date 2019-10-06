Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
mausoleum in Memory Gardens in Colonie
Luigi "Lou" Paniccia

Luigi "Lou" Paniccia Obituary
Luigi "Lou" Paniccia, age 76, died October 2, 2019. Born on February 13, 1943 in Veroli, Italy was the son of Sante and Lidia Paniccia. He was reunited with his beloved wife of 41 years, Bonita "Bonnie", who predeceased him 16 years ago. Lou is survived by his sons, Anthony and Joseph (Sara); his four grandchildren, Aaron (Tricia), Joseph, Andrew and poppas princess Mia. In addition to his sons and their families he is survived by his brother, Edward (Sandy) Paniccia and was predeceased by one brother, Americo. The Paniccia family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the SICU team (B2) of Albany Medical Center for the loving compassionate care they provided. Relatives and friends may call 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 8th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Prayers will be offered at the mausoleum at Memory Gardens in Colonie at 12:30 p.m. If you wish, please make a donation in Lou's name to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
