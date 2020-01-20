|
Luigia "Gina" Gaudio, 72, of Colonie passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 and has finally been called to peace by God, reunited with her father and her dear mother. Gina was born in Amorosi Benevento, Italy, the daughter of the late Fioravante and Maria Mongillo Gaetano. Gina worked as a seamstress for most of her life and operated her own business locally. She was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady and treasured her family and friends, with her greatest joy being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Peter Gaudio whom she married on April 5, 1964, her 4 children, Belinda (Robert) Shumway of Colonie, Angelo (Wendy) Gaudio of Colonie, Peter (Robin) Gaudio of South Carolina, and JoAnn Gaudio of Colonie; her 2 brothers, Francesco Gaetano of Italy and her dear baby brother, Fioravante "Fiore" (Elizabetta) Gaetano of Virginia; loving sister-in-law, Angela Viscusi of Rotterdam; her 7 grandchildren, Michael Wiley, Devin Pullen, Danielle Gaudio, Linsday Sandgren, Karissa (Joseph) Schupp, Ciara Concetta Gaudio and Peter Anthony Gaudio; 3 great grandsons, Joseph Schupp Jr., Christian Wiley and Luciano Smiroldo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady with entombment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spreading Smiles for Saige at www.smilesforsaige.com. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020