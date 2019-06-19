Lydia J. Boynton, 92, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Ms. Boynton was a first class educator and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and dog owner. She tended with loving care to the sick and offered comfort and shelter to those who needed it. She was generous, kind and compassionate. Lydia was the very embodiment of a kind soul. She was born in Saranac Lake, the daughter of Charles and Julia Boynton. Lydia was a graduate of Saranac High School. In high school she was interested in music and was a member of the orchestra and band and also participated in many of the sports teams. She was a member of the Pi Theta Rho Sorority. She earned her BA and MA from SUNY Albany, her MS from Rutgers University and did post graduate work at Northwestern University, Colgate, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Albany. Miss Boynton will be remembered as a Math teacher at Linton High School, where she spent most of her professional career, retiring several years ago. She loved being at her camp in the Adirondacks. During the summer her camp was filled with family and friends and all would enjoy swimming and boating on her pond. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Association of Retired Teachers, past president of the Linton Investment Club and the First United Methodist Church of Saranac Lake. She is survived by her sister Beatrice Hall and nieces and nephews Barbara Hall, Valerie Hall, Deborah Hatfield, Guy Nutter, Diane Britt, Walt Thiessen, Rebecca Scaringe, Peter Thiessen and Paul Thiessen and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Lillian Nutter and Elizabeth Thiessen Funeral service Thursday afternoon 2:30 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 2:30 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Saranac Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302 or City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary