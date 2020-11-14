Lydia L. Glywa, of Charlton, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, three days before her 92nd birthday. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to her late parents Anton and Adele (Lobach) Loika and moved upstate with her family to Galway, NY, where she graduated from Saratoga High School. Throughout Lydia's life, she was a woman before her time, in both industry and education. She attended Russel Sage College and Schenectady Community College before working for the Federal government, most recently as a Revenue Officer for the IRS in Western New York. She paved the roads for future generations of women. Family was the most important aspect of Lydia's life. She married the late John Glywa and together they raised their family in Schenectady, NY. For many years, John and Lydia lived in Rochester and Clifton Springs, NY before moving back to Galway, NY to be closer to her cherished grandchildren. She spent her last 17 years living right next door to her daughter, Valerie, in Charlton, NY, where numerous wonderful memories were created with her family. She wintered in Bradenton, Florida from 1992 until 2017. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook. She cherished family pets and was a real animal lover! Lydia is survived and cherished by her beloved children, Valerie (Kevin) O'Connor and James (Kathleen) Glywa; grandchildren, Colleen O'Connor (Michael McKenzie) and Stephanie O'Connor (Michael Giver); and great-grand-daughter, Juniper Lydia Giver; as well as nephews, Robert, Leonard and Gregory Glywa. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Anthony and Alexander Loika, Helen (George) Glywa, Vera and Mary Loika. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.