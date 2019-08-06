|
Lydia Miccoli Pennacchia, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1930 in Chieti, Italy to Cesare and Laura (D'Arcangelo) Miccoli. She was one of five children. Lydia worked at Ellis Hospital retiring in November 1990. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Lydia was devoted to her family. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family. She was famous for her homemade sauce, pastas and chicken soup. She will always be remembered for her loving nature and the ability to see the good in everyone. Her thoughtfulness is exemplified in her ability to remember to call everyone on their birthday, her everyday generosity and timely words of wisdom. Lydia is survived by her two sons, Attillio Pennacchia Jr. and his wife, Mary of Rotterdam and Chester Pennacchia and his wife, Kelly of Guilderland; her grandchildren, Tina Pennacchia, Lisa Pennacchia, Kyle (Janelle) Pennacchia, Erica (Ed) DiPrimio and Rachel Pennacchia. Her great-grandchildren, Nico DiPrimio, Matteo DiPrimio and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lydia was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Attilio Pennacchia; her siblings, Tony Miccoli, John Miccoli, Lucia Verna and Rosetta Zingaretta. The family will received relatives and friends at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will commence at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from the funeral home, then at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Rotterdam where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Procession will follow to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery where entombment will take place. Contributions may be made in Lydia's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. To add to the online memorial or offer condolences to the family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019