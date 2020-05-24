Lynda S. "Nana" Tierney, RN, 73 of Cordoba Court passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on Dec. 27, 1946 and was the daughter of the late James and Doris Schofield, Jr. Lynda was a graduate of Hartwick College where she received her bachelor's degree as a registered nurse. Lynda was a supervisor at St. Peter's Hospital Home Care for decades. During her 40-year career, she served as a strong mentor and teacher to many. She was committed to excellent care for her patients, as well as the education and safety of staff. She is remembered by many who worked with her as kind, caring, knowledgeable, fair, compassionate, and a collaborative colleague. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and hand and foot with her many friends. Lynda was part of a bridge group with eight women who met for more than 40 years each week. She loved to volunteer at Elks events. Lynda cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren, who adored her dearly. She passed her love of gardening onto her daughters and granddaughter. She is the beloved wife of William M. Tierney; devoted mother of S'ra DeSantis of Richmond, VT and Emily DeSantis of Delmar, NY, sister of the late James Schofield, III; beloved nana of Arlo Golden, Elsa Golden and Logan Van Fleet. Lynda will always be remembered for her kindness and compassion as a loving and caring wife, daughter, mother, nana and friend. She will be missed by all those that knew her. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Health Foundation or the Clifton Park Elks 2466. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.