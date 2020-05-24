Lynda S."Nana" Tierney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda S. "Nana" Tierney, RN, 73 of Cordoba Court passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on Dec. 27, 1946 and was the daughter of the late James and Doris Schofield, Jr. Lynda was a graduate of Hartwick College where she received her bachelor's degree as a registered nurse. Lynda was a supervisor at St. Peter's Hospital Home Care for decades. During her 40-year career, she served as a strong mentor and teacher to many. She was committed to excellent care for her patients, as well as the education and safety of staff. She is remembered by many who worked with her as kind, caring, knowledgeable, fair, compassionate, and a collaborative colleague. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and hand and foot with her many friends. Lynda was part of a bridge group with eight women who met for more than 40 years each week. She loved to volunteer at Elks events. Lynda cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren, who adored her dearly. She passed her love of gardening onto her daughters and granddaughter. She is the beloved wife of William M. Tierney; devoted mother of S'ra DeSantis of Richmond, VT and Emily DeSantis of Delmar, NY, sister of the late James Schofield, III; beloved nana of Arlo Golden, Elsa Golden and Logan Van Fleet. Lynda will always be remembered for her kindness and compassion as a loving and caring wife, daughter, mother, nana and friend. She will be missed by all those that knew her. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Health Foundation or the Clifton Park Elks 2466. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved