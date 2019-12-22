|
Lynda Ann Tedford, 79, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Lynda was born in Lansingburgh, NY, the daughter of the late Harvey and Catherine Heffner and graduated from Draper High School. Lynda and her husband Marshall started their life off in Iceland and have also lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Pensacola, FL, courtesy of Marshall's service in the US Navy, before settling down in Rotterdam. Lynda worked in Retail Sales Management for many years, most notably with Bee-Line Fashions and Caldor. She was active with the Home Bureau, especially the Katy Dids, a Mohonasen High School Music Parent and an avid NY Yankee Fan. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marshall; their children, Lori (Sharon) Tedford, Michael (Jean) Tedford and Jason (Anne) Tedford; grandchildren, Brandon, Jonathon, David, Kendra, Jackson, Kaitlyn, Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, Christian, Olivia and Liam and cousin, Joyce (Ed) Griesemer and their family. The funeral service will be Monday 6 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019