Lynn I. Gorman, 66, of Berne, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Newell) Erickson. She was employed for the Golub Corporation in accounting Lynn was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Schenectady. Lynn enjoyed knitting and playing the organ. She was especially passionate about all things "Disney". Lynn also was an avid follower of soap operas especially the Bold and the Beautiful, the Young and the Restless and As the World Turns. She was a loving mom and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Lynn is survived by her son William N. Gorman (Shannon) of Berne, her sister Lorraine Hackett (late John) of Duanesburg and her two grandchildren, Valo Gorman and Freya Gorman. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Lynn will private. Interment will be in Memorys Garden in Colonie. Contributions can be made in Lynn's memory to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Road Albany, NY 12205 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1911 Fairview Avenue Schenectady, NY 12306. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 2, 2020.