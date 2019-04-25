Lynn M. (Howland) Lincoln, 53, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward A. Lincoln for 25 years. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of David A. and Susan A. (Farmer) Howland of Schenectady. Lynn enjoyed her career as a property manager/secretary for many years and was also a longtime volunteer at St. Mary Academy Bay View in East Providence, RI for her daughter, Hope. She enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, grocery shopping, playing mahjong, talking to her beloved parents on the phone, putting up Christmas decorations with her daughter, watching SVU with her husband, Ed and spending quality time with family and friends, especially her beloved daughter, Hope. Above all, Lynn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and dear friend. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Lynn leaves her daughter, Hope E. Lincoln of North Providence, and her brother, Greg Howland and his wife, Tricia, in New York. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, April 26th at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Reform Church, 705 Curry Rd., Rotterdam, NY 12306. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Behcet's Disease Association, by mail: P.O. Box 80576, Rochester, MI 48308 or online at Behcets.com Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary