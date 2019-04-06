The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Lynn M. McCormack, 59, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Lynn was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Joseph and Shirley McGaulley. She was a graduate of Linton High School. Lynn had worked at St. Clare's Hospital and Ellis Hospital as a Monitor Tech and Unit Clerk, working almost 30 years between the two hospitals. At one time she was a Columbiette. She is survived by three daughters, Sonya White, Jamie McCormack and Krystina (Robert) Kelone; her mother, Shirley McGaulley; two grandchildren, Cody and Ariana White and special friends, Anna Viscariello and Tim Sudder. Funeral service, Monday morning, 8:30 a.m., from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Sunday afternoon, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made to the , 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
