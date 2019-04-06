|
Lynn M. McCormack, 59, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Lynn was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Joseph and Shirley McGaulley. She was a graduate of Linton High School. Lynn had worked at St. Clare's Hospital and Ellis Hospital as a Monitor Tech and Unit Clerk, working almost 30 years between the two hospitals. At one time she was a Columbiette. She is survived by three daughters, Sonya White, Jamie McCormack and Krystina (Robert) Kelone; her mother, Shirley McGaulley; two grandchildren, Cody and Ariana White and special friends, Anna Viscariello and Tim Sudder. Funeral service, Monday morning, 8:30 a.m., from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Sunday afternoon, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made to the , 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019