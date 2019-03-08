Lynn Marie Burdick, age 67, passed away at home on March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born in Troy, NY on April 22, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes (Barton) Rospo. Lynn graduated from Hoosic Valley Central High School. After school, Lynn met her husband William H. Burdick and they started their family. Lynn was a loving and devoted woman with a huge heart, which she opened to friends and family alike. Lynn always put others first and her generosity was infectious. Her loving nature and good heart were reflected in the people her children grew up to be and the grandchildren she doted upon during her life. Lynn also enjoyed raising flowers in her multiple gardens, reading, word puzzles, local stock car racing, NASCAR and spending time with her family. Lynn is survived by her loving husband, William H. Burdick; their wonderful children, Matthew W. (Megan) and Brad M. (Nicole) Burdick; her adoring grandchildren, Sophia and Ryan Burdick; her dear brother, Ronald J. (Sallyann) Rospo; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, New York 12019. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to stay for a reception following the service. Interment will be at a later date at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Community Hospice Saratoga 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Lynn's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary