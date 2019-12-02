|
Lynn R. Chance, 79, of Schenectady, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Barnwell Nursing Home in Valatie. Born in Connecticut, she was the daughter of Dilbert and Mary (Rice) Terry. She was employed as a cook for the Head start program in Schenectady. Lynn is survived by two sons, Kenneth Chance of Schenectady and Eugene Chance Jr. of Schenectady, two daughters, Laura Paige of Florida and Debra Raketsky of Florida, one step sister, Janet Cavoli of Glenville and several grandchildren. A Celebration of Lynn's life will be Thursday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may got to www.bondfunerlhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019