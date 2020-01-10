|
|
The moment that you died, My heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, The side went with you. I often lie awake at night While the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down Memory Lane With tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. But, missing you is a heartache That will never go away. I hold you dearly within my heart, And there you will remain, Until that joyous day arrives When we will meet again. Our hearts are still broken and we miss you every day,
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020