M. Louise Boomer, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Rotterdam, daughter of John and Myrtle Sakacs, Louise was a graduate of Draper High School. Louise was an executive secretary for the General Electric Company for many years, she also was a volunteer for the Schenectady Museum and as a "Pink Lady" at Ellis Hospital for many years. She loved making stained glass lampshades, night lights and a chandelier. Louise published four successful Adirondack cookbooks and also loved golf, tennis, cooking, entertaining and reading. Louise was the life of the party having a real zest for life. Her infectious smile and unforgettable laugh will not be soon forgotten. Survived by her husband, John Boomer; two daughters, Lynell (Scott) Rash, Quakertston, PA, and Janice (Michael) Plummer, Niskayuna; four grandchildren, Amy Terry, Paul (Sara) Terry, Nicole Plummer and Michelle (Patrick) Staltari. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 12 noon at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. Calling hours will precede the service Tuesday morning from 10 to 12. Entombment, St. Anthony's Mausoleum Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake George Association, P.O. Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020