Madeleine Hebert, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Compton, Canada, in 1926, the daughter of the late Ovide Godbout and Amandine Savage. She was a welcoming and loving woman but foremost a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hardworking farmer's wife, happy to be a stay at home working mom, while raising her five children. Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of the Catholic Community of Our Lady of Fatima where she was a Rosarian and volunteered with the Food Pantry. Madeleine was a leader of the 4-H Club, Astro Cooks, named for the moon-landing program and ironically, passed on the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing. She showed her children how to sew the "4-H" way making sure the items were sewn to perfection to qualify and earn entrance to the State Fair. By her example she showed her children how to become excellent, fulfilled and happy homemakers and the importance of community volunteering. She met Armand Hebert, at a friend's wedding in Canada and wedded in 1950. The family would like to thank the Hospice team for their kind, considerate and supportive care given to our mom. Madeleine is survived by five children, Claude Hebert, Linda (Kim) Balfour, Louise (Tim) Healey, Emilie (Tom) Cashdollar and Jeannette (Joe) Coppolo; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-children. She is also survived by a very large extended family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Hebert. Madeleine donated her body to Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Gathering will be held 3 to 4:30 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Road, Delanson on July 26, followed by a Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Food Pantry, PO Box 219, Delanson, NY 12053, The Community Hospice Foundation; Gift Processing Center; 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or for online donations, www.communityhospice.org. To share condolences online visit whitevanburenfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019