Madeline DuChessi, Amsterdam, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 6, 2019. Her husband, Peter DuChessi, predeceased Madeline in 2017. Her sisters Eleanor Mancini, Lousie LoBalbo, and brother Lawrence Lanzi also predeceased her. Born on August 9, 1922, Madeline was the daughter of the late Luigi Lanzi and Amalia Marotta Lanzi. Madeline is survived by her loving children Linda (Peter) Meenan and Peter (Nancy) DuChessi; grandchildren Christopher (Christine) Meenan and Carolyn Meenan; great granddaughter Madeline Meenan; brother, Herman (Delia) Lanzi; and sister-in-law, Emelina Raccuia. Madeline was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic and a strong believer in the power of prayer and the rosary. Madeline married Peter DuChessi on April 16, 1943 and had a loving, wonderful marriage that lasted 74 years. Madeline and Peter, owned and operated DuChessi's Importing Company, on Main Street, Amsterdam, NY and later DuChessi's Market on Lincoln Avenue, Amsterdam, NY. Madeline was extremely proud of owning and operating these successful businesses for many years. She enjoyed serving her customers and helping her family at Lanzi's Restaurant on Bridge Street in Amsterdam, NY. During retirement, her passion was the loving care of her pre-school grandchildren. Madeline loved math, traveling, listing to Italian tenors, and reminiscing about her years at Lanzi's Restaurant. Madeline was a gifted chef, and her culinary skills were always evident on Christmas Eve and other holiday celebrations. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, visitation hours for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi, Bellinger & Stewart Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY. On Wednesday, April 10, the funeral will begin with a short memorial service at the Betz, Rossi, Bellinger & Stewart Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 39 Saint John Street, Amsterdam, NY; with Rev. Fr. Lawrence Decker the Celebrant. After mass, Madeline will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Truax Road, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ann Steffens Research Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 38037, Albany, NY 12203. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019