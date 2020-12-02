1/1
Mae Agnes Collisson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Mae Agnes Collisson (Sykesville, MD). She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Sympathies can be sent to the family through Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice. Daughter of Louis and Agnes Roethele and sister of Sister Rita Ann Roethele and Barbara Grimmer of Fort Wayne, IN. She was predeceased by her husband, John Collisson Jr. and her son, Christopher. Mae left a promising banking career to raise her children: Dave of Rotterdam Jct, NY; Louis of Audubon, PA; John of East Hampton, CT; Peter of Alplaus, NY; Christopher (deceased); Karen of Damascus, MD; and Diane of Laytonsville, MD. In addition, she leaves 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mae grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated from Saint Mary's of the Woods College (1951) and married soon after. She raised her children in Niskayuna, NY where she volunteered at St. Helens, Ellis Hospital, Knit for Linus and was involved in many other charitable organizations. Mae spent many years traveling abroad and motorhoming throughout the US and Canada. In Florida, she had many friends in Imperial Lakes and Sun City with whom she golfed, fished and enjoyed the beaches. Mae passed peacefully surrounded by family. Services will be held privately.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
