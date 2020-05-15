Mae Miller peacefully passed away into the arms of our Lord on May 14 surrounded by loved ones after a long illness just 6 weeks shy of her 94th birthday and in the home she and her husband built 70 years ago. She was a homemaker to her devoted husband and four loving children, but also found time to do some free-lance writing for the ski industry and was a longtime member of the Eastern Ski Writers Association. For many years she was a proud Senior Coordinator of Shaklee nutritional and cleaning products. Using those products helped her live a long and healthy life until time caught up with her. After her husband John, family and chocolate were the two great loves of her life. John and Mae really loved to dance, especially the jitterbug, and they were members of the Allegro dance group for many years. They were excellent dancers and she enjoyed big band music throughout her life. Mae took up skiing when the children were young so they could enjoy the sport together as a family. She continued skiing well into her 70's and became a member of the 70+ Ski Club and through her association with ESWA was able to get to ski many different mountains around the country. She enjoyed the Miller family camp at Sacandaga from the time she first met John and was able to get up there every year, even through her illness. It was her favorite place, whether enjoying the view from the deck, especially when the water would sparkle in the early morning, or sitting front and center at the family campfires. The family enjoyed many summer vacations in New Jersey and they were able to fit all six of them plus suitcases into the family station wagon for a six week trip out West, stopping at National Parks such as Bryce, Zion, Yellowstone, Yosemite and the California sequoias. Later, when she had grandchildren, she took each family on a separate trip out West. Fortunately, they were able to fly that time. Walking was a daily ritual for Mae, well into her 80's, whether it was a neighborhood stroll with Chris Heitkamp or a walk across the Great Sacandaga Lake on the Batchellerville Bridge. She was predeceased by her loving husband John in 1985 and her parents Ida and Herman Van Flue. She is survived by children Pam (Bob) Dintrone, Corinne (Gary) Chojecki, Jerry (Sheila) Miller and Tom (Tina Harrington) Miller. She was delighted to be Grammy to her grandchildren Nicole (Tom) Rood, Matthew (Jess) Dintrone, Lindsay Chojecki (Mark Goss), Aaron Chojecki, Kyle (Nicole) Miller, Jonathon (Liz Spina) Miller, Max (Nicole Himpele) Miller and great-grandson Lucas Chojecki-Drosche. The family is especially grateful to the caregivers of Home Instead -most notably Gwen, Yvonne and Felicia, as well as their supervisor Heddy. She was a communicant of St Joseph's in Scotia and Our Lady of Grace in Ballston Lake. Funeral service will be held privately for the family due to COVID - 19. Please be with us in prayer and in spirit at 11 am, Saturday, May 16 via the Glenville Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 15, 2020.