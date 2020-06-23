Mafalda R. Reilly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mafalda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mafalda R. Reilly, 98, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Schenectady Center. Mafalda was born in Schenectady to the late Antonio and Carolina Pasquariello Mastrioanni. She worked for 42 years as an assembler and inspector at the General Electric Company. Mafalda was predeceased by her husband, James B. Reilly, who died in 1992 and eight siblings, Fred, Marion, Laura, Steve, Louise, Edith, Beverly and Anthony. She is survived by her son, Tim (Doreen) Reilly of Schenectady, two grandchildren, Shaun T. (Bridget) Reilly and Derek (Kiersten) Reilly, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Social distancing precautions will be in effect at church and masks are required. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be private Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotterdam District 2 Fire Department, 1400 Curry Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved