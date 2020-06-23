Mafalda R. Reilly, 98, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Schenectady Center. Mafalda was born in Schenectady to the late Antonio and Carolina Pasquariello Mastrioanni. She worked for 42 years as an assembler and inspector at the General Electric Company. Mafalda was predeceased by her husband, James B. Reilly, who died in 1992 and eight siblings, Fred, Marion, Laura, Steve, Louise, Edith, Beverly and Anthony. She is survived by her son, Tim (Doreen) Reilly of Schenectady, two grandchildren, Shaun T. (Bridget) Reilly and Derek (Kiersten) Reilly, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Social distancing precautions will be in effect at church and masks are required. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be private Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotterdam District 2 Fire Department, 1400 Curry Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306.