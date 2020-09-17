Malcolm Chase Boggs, age 94, of Slingerlands died September 12, 2020 at Eddy Village Green at Beverwyck. He was born in Mt. Gilead, Ohio and graduated from the College of Wooster where he met his wife of 73 years, Jean Malkin Boggs, who predeceased him. His son, David, also predeceased him. He is survived by two daughters, Carol of Boston and Jan Boggs Kirshenbaum of Schenectady and a grandson, Chase Malcolm Boggs of Canandaigua. Malcolm's employment with GE led to years of residing in Schenectady, Winchester, MA and Roanoke, VA. He and Jean retired in Roanoke where they enjoyed 30 years of community involvement, travel, and friendships. He was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, and Better Neighborhoods, Inc. in Schenectady. Mal was a good and decent man who always tried to offer assistance when he saw a need. There will be no formal memorial service. His daughters wish to express their gratitude to the staff of Beverwyck who provided their father with loving care over the last two years.



