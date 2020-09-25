Mamie L. Singletary, 52, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mamie was the daughter of Wanda Dozier-Sanders and the late Edward Singletary. She was employed for 23 years with Heritage Home for Women in Schenectady, where she took great pride in caring for her residents. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her son Jonathan L. Rush;her grandfather, Leroy I. Dozier. Mamie is survived by her sisters, Romayne Singletary-Williams (Eddie), Yolanda Singletary, Marshey Singletary-Sheldon (Reginald) and Dorene Bynoe. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A funeral service will be Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Drive, Albany, NY, 12205 in Mamie's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.