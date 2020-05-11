Marcell Lancier Johnson, affectionately known as Pum to his many Friends and Family was born on April 7, 1980 to Cynthia Mariam Johnson (Deceased) and Charles Miller Sr in Schenectady, New York. Pum was a very funny, charismatic and loving young man. He attended the Schenectady City School District. In Pum's adult years, he worked in the Construction Industry until he was unable to do so, because of complications with his health. Even through his health issues, Pum never lost his zeal for life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his family, cooking and spending time with his daughter, Oshanea. He was a believer of Christ and believed that the affectionate and fervent prayers of a righteous man availeth much. On Thursday, May 7, 2020 the good Lord decided that it was time for Pum to gain his eternal rest from the pressures and problems of this world. He has now joined his Mother, Cynthia; Grandmothers, Elizabeth and Viola and Grandfather, Isaiah Sr. Pum leaves to cherish his memories a Daughter: Oshanea Johnson; a Mother: Sheila "T-T" Johnson; Fathers: Charles Miller Sr. & Lloyd Lockett Sr; Siblings: RaShaun Johnson (Dionne); Marquis Lockett; Shauntia Lockett; Elizabeth Johnson; Mimint McCall; Duey McCall; Charles Miller Jr.; Elshaquan Miller; Mary, Dominique & Nia Miller. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends and Honorary Brothers Kailille, Carvel, Divine and Christian. Funeral services will be held privately amongst family. Arrangements are entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 11, 2020.