|
|
Marcella Marcy Szymanski 84 passed away at Ellis Hospital Friday , October 18 , 2019 . Born in Haverhill Mass. she was an operations manager for the Olympus Corporation in Lake Success NY for many years before retiring . Marcy is predeceased by her husband of 52 years Eugene Szymanski and a daughter Virginia Rosenbloom . She is survived by a son John Szymanski , a son-in-law Marc Rosenbloom and 4 grandchildren Michael , Alexandra , Emily and Jack. A graveside service will be held Tuesday 12 noon on October 22 at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden ,Connecticut . Calling hours Monday eve 5-7 at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St.Schenectady NY You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019