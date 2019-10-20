The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home
242 McClellan St
Schenectady, NY
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St Stanislaus Cemetery
Meriden, CT
Marcella Marcy Szymanski 84 passed away at Ellis Hospital Friday , October 18 , 2019 . Born in Haverhill Mass. she was an operations manager for the Olympus Corporation in Lake Success NY for many years before retiring . Marcy is predeceased by her husband of 52 years Eugene Szymanski and a daughter Virginia Rosenbloom . She is survived by a son John Szymanski , a son-in-law Marc Rosenbloom and 4 grandchildren Michael , Alexandra , Emily and Jack. A graveside service will be held Tuesday 12 noon on October 22 at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden ,Connecticut . Calling hours Monday eve 5-7 at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St.Schenectady NY You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
