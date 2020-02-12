|
Marcia Feltman, age 92, of Albany, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Marcia was married to Dr. Leon Feltman until his passing in 2003. She managed Dr. Feltman's medical office in Albany for many years working together, side by side. Services will be held in the Mendleson Chapel, located on the grounds of the Beth Emeth Cemetery on Turner Lane in Loudonville, NY on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020