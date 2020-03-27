|
Marcia L. Moody, 87, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady on March 25th, 2020. Marcia was born on October 9, 1932 and grew up in South Troy, NY. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Viola Bott. She graduated from Troy High School and was a long time employee of the NYS Workers' Compensation Board and a dedicated member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks. For many years she spearheaded the LORE program to provide Christmas baskets to local families in need. She happily spent countless hours each year bargain hunting for necessities, food and toys; making the budget stretch so that more families would be able to celebrate the holiday season. Marcia was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life Ross M. Moody. Prior to his death they shared a long healthy retirement traveling the world and spending time at their camp on Sacandaga Lake. Of all things, Marcia (known to all as Nana) most loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; often arriving with gifts that had 'fallen off a truck'. Nana touched and moved many lives with her uplifting spirit. Her humor and quick wit will be missed daily by those who know and love her. Marcia was predeceased by her brother, Danny Bott, sister, Ethel Wager and step daughter, Sandy Hibberd. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Holtermann (Melissa) of Guilderland; Cindy (Ricky) Torres of Rotterdam, step son-in-law, Bill Hibberd, step son, Jimmy (Kay) Moody of Tennessee and her grandchildren, Logan, Gage, Maya, Laura, Lizzie, Alyssa, Jeffery, and great-grandson, Brayden along with several nieces and nephews. Due to current health considerations a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks (LORE), please specify that the donation is for the Christmas for Kids fund and mail to LORE, c/o Rotterdam Elks, 1152 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. To share online condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020