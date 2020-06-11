Marcia L. Nickerson, 76, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Marcia was born in Wyckoff, NJ, and was the daughter of the late Allen Nickerson and Annie Evelyn Sutherland Nickerson. She taught instrumental music at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy for many years, where she introduced countless young people to the joys of playing an instrument and shared her love of music with many generations of students. Marcia was a longtime member of the viola section of the Albany Symphony, serving a 40-year tenure. After her retirement, she remained a champion of the orchestra and its musicians, joining its Board of Directors and generously supporting a broad range of initiatives. Through her generosity, she made possible many of the orchestra's recent recordings, and was most proud of two discs of new works by Michael Torke which she funded, one of which was nominated for a Grammy. Her love for the musicians of the orchestra and her concern for their well being remained a driving force throughout her life. Behind Marcia's feisty demeanor was a generosity that energized her work in the Eddy Memorial Gift Shop (started by her father), where she dispensed assistance and advice to the residents; her purchase of a block of season tickets so her Eddy Memorial neighbors could regularly attend Albany Symphony Concerts; and the donation of her viola, a very fine professional instrument, to a talented student at Schenectady County Community College. Survivors include her dear friend, Cathy Wood; Peter Kermani, longtime past Chair of the Albany Symphony Board of Directors; and all of the musicians, staff, and board members of the orchestra who worked closely with and felt a deep love for her. Interment will be in Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marcia L. Nickerson to the Albany Symphony Orchestra Inc.19 Clinton Avenue Albany, NY 12207. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.