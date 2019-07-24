Marcia R. Berrian, 66, passed away July 22, 2019 at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's, Albany after a short illness. Born in Amsterdam on May 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ira I. and Vada E. Haskins Berrian. Prior to retirement in 2015, Marcia had been a human resources administrator at General Electric Co. An avid painter, Marcia was a Wilson Bickford certified teacher for oil painting. She was an incredibly talented crafter, who shared her gifts with those around her, and often taught classes at her church. She was predeceased by her parents. Marcia is survived by her partner of 37 years, Louis Mach; also by her brothers, Ira "Ray" (Carol) Berrian of Hellertown, PA and David J. (Carolyn) Berrian of Schenectady; her nieces and nephews, Brian, Todd and Tara Berrian and Amanda (Jack) Burgess, Michael (Samantha) Berrian and Elizabeth Berrian; and great-nieces and nephews, Ruby, Ivan and Cora Burgess and Grace Berrian. A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of the Nazarene, 2535 Consaul Rd, Schenectady on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m., with a visitation preceding the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1115 Broadway, Ste. 1237, NY, NY 10010. To express online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019