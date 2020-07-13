1/1
Marcia R. Lupe
Marcia R. Lupe, 73, of Charlton, NY passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on July 9, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY to her late parents, Edward and Mary (Olochnowicz) Rybaltowski. Marcia attended Ballston Spa High School. She grew up on Saratoga Lake, where she met the love of her life, Barry. On November 16, 1968, Marcia and Barry were married. Together they shared 51 fulfilled years together, and raised two children and fostered 27 infants. Early in life, Marcia worked for NY Telephone. For 15 years, Marcia and Barry were the proud owners of the Burnt Hills Bookstore. Later in life, Marcia enjoyed working at the Saratoga Race Track. As a devoted woman of faith and ministry, Marcia and Barry were team members for the REC (Residents Encounter Christ) program, a prison ministry for inmates in local NYS prisons. Marcia also had an active role in the Cursillo Movement in the Albany Diocese. Knitting was a talent and passion of Marcia. She will be remembered by family, friends and the people whose hearts she touched over the years with her prayer shawl creations. Marcia will always be remembered as a caring, gentle woman, who believed in people. Her heart and love has left a lasting imprint on her community and family. Marcia always said the following quote, "The love in your heart wasn't put there to stay, love isn't love until you give it away". To continue her memory is her loving husband, Barry; beloved children, Patrick (girlfriend-in-law, Tammie Eller) and Amanda Lupe; cherished grand-kitty, Cleopatra Chaos; sisters, Janice (Pete) Hensley and Mary Ann (David) Kelly; nieces and nephews, Ryan Kelly, Meghan Zaylor, Heather Kelly and Tracy McDaniel. She was predeceased by her foster infant, Sean, as well as her beloved grand-kitty, Althea Grace, whom she has come home to inside heaven's gates. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Glenville Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cursillo in Christianity; American Diabetes Association; American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany. Full obituary and donation information at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
