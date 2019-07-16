Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Kruger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus C. Kruger


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus C. Kruger Obituary
Marcus C. Kruger, of Tribes Hill, NY, born February 4, 1922, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home after a brief illness, with his family at his side. Following his wishes, he donated his body as an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College. At Marcus' request, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Office for Aging, 135 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.