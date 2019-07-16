|
Marcus C. Kruger, of Tribes Hill, NY, born February 4, 1922, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home after a brief illness, with his family at his side. Following his wishes, he donated his body as an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College. At Marcus' request, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Office for Aging, 135 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019