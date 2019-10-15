|
Marcus J. "Mark" Miranda, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 13, at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family at his side. Mark was born and educated in Scotia, the son of the late Patsy and Marion (Judway) Miranda. He honorably served his Country during the Korean War. Mark owned and operated an interior design company M. Miranda, retiring in 1997 after a lifetime of service. Mark was a dedicated and honorable man; he was a member of the Rotterdam Elk's and VFW. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and treasured his 3 pm Friday meetings with his best friends Pete and Van. Mark was predeceased by his loving wife, Deanna DeNegris Miranda; brother, George Miranda and a niece, Patricia DeLuke. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nina Little Miranda, whom he married on October 28, 2011 after a 30 year loving relationship; his loving sister, Madeleine M. Lawrence, of Chiefland, FL; step-daughter, Michelle Alger; grandson, Jacob Alger; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, with Fr. Dominic Isopo officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019