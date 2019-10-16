|
|
Marcus J. "Mark" Miranda, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 13, at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family at his side. A service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, with Fr. Dominic Isopo officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019