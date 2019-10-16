The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Marcus J. "Mark" Miranda

Marcus J. "Mark" Miranda Obituary
Marcus J. "Mark" Miranda, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 13, at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family at his side. A service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, with Fr. Dominic Isopo officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
