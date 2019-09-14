|
|
Margaret Bellinger Carrigan, 95, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at The Belmont @ Twin Creeks in Allen, TX. She was born September 9, 1923 in the Town of Seward and was the daughter of the late Voorhis C. and Lula Mae (Putnam) Bellinger and sister to the late Woodrow Bellinger. Margaret was a graduate of Cobleskill High School. She was married to the late Leo J. Carrigan of East Glenville, NY for 49 years. Upon graduating from high school, Margaret was employed by the General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY and in the late sixties went to work for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central Schools. Surviving Margaret are her son, John J. Carrigan Sr. of Marcy, NY and her daughter, Barbara Carrigan Hall of Allen, TX, four grandchildren, Shelby Carrigan and John J. Carrigan Jr. of Marcy, NY and Kathryn Hall Lambert and Sarah Hall Rhodes of Vancouver, WA, and one great-granddaughter, Kora McKenna Rhodes of Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019