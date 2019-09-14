Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bellinger Carrigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Bellinger Carrigan Obituary
Margaret Bellinger Carrigan, 95, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at The Belmont @ Twin Creeks in Allen, TX. She was born September 9, 1923 in the Town of Seward and was the daughter of the late Voorhis C. and Lula Mae (Putnam) Bellinger and sister to the late Woodrow Bellinger. Margaret was a graduate of Cobleskill High School. She was married to the late Leo J. Carrigan of East Glenville, NY for 49 years. Upon graduating from high school, Margaret was employed by the General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY and in the late sixties went to work for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central Schools. Surviving Margaret are her son, John J. Carrigan Sr. of Marcy, NY and her daughter, Barbara Carrigan Hall of Allen, TX, four grandchildren, Shelby Carrigan and John J. Carrigan Jr. of Marcy, NY and Kathryn Hall Lambert and Sarah Hall Rhodes of Vancouver, WA, and one great-granddaughter, Kora McKenna Rhodes of Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.