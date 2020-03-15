|
Margaret E. (Wiener) Boudreau died peacefully at Saratoga Rehab in Ballston Spa on March 3, 2020. She was born in Albany, NY on Nov 24, 1920 and attended St. Brigid`s School in Watervliet. Marge worked as a heavy crane operator during WWII at the Arsenal. In later years she worked as a telephone operator. She faithfully attended and supported for many years the Ballston Spa Senior Center. She loved her family and get-togethers, she sorely missed her siblings in later years who referred to her as "our Margie". She was amazing at crochet and crosswords; she loved to laugh and especially loved summers at the family camp "Ladybug" on the Hudson River. "Think good thoughts" was her mantra and was known for her great smile! She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, beloved husband, Valerian J. Boudreau and oldest son Valerian D. (Saratoga). She is survived by sons, David G. Boudreau (Jeanne) Demorest, GA; James A. Boudreau (Sharon) Virginia Beach, VA; and daughter, Jeanne M. Boudreau Syracuse, NY. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Anita Boudreau, Saratoga, NY. Calling hour will be Thursday, March 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to The Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110. The Boudreau family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Saratoga Rehab (formerly Maplewood Manor) for their kind and loving care of Marge. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020