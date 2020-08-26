1/1
Margaret Brock Gaston
1917 - 2020
Margaret Brock Gaston, centenarian, of Ballston Spa, New York and Chebeague Island, Maine died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, August 21, 2020. Born May 22, 1917 in Youngstown, Ohio to Clarence and Georgia Brock, she was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Perry Gaston. Margaret was a 1939 graduate of Wilson College, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and earned a Master's Degree from Wooster College, Wooster, Ohio in 1970. She worked for Leonard Ewing, Esq. in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and later taught English for two years at Beaver Falls High School in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and for sixteen years at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. Beloved survivors include her children, Elizabeth H. Gaston, Emily Gaston Muller (Brien), and John Brock Gaston; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held next summer. Memorial gifts may be sent to Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road, Chebeague Island, Maine 04017.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 26, 2020.
