Margaret C. "Cammie" Barnes Clancy, age 75, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on May 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital with her family by her side. Cammie was born on August 2, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Dr. Kenneth and Margaret (Kirkland) Costich. Cammie graduated from Oak Park High School in 1961, and after graduation moved to Arizona. There she received her bachelor's in accounting from the University of Arizona. She stayed in Tuscan until 1963, when she travelled to Europe on the Queen Mary. She lived in Europe for a year with her brother Kenneth and is wife. She went back to Tuscon and finished her degree in accounting. In 1967, Cammie moved to the Capital District where she resided for the rest of her life. She has two children from her first marriage with Charles Barnes: Camilla Barnes Kelley, who lives in Boise, ID with her daughter, Arya, and Charles Barnes (Casey) who lives in Las Vegas, NV. She married Larry Clancy in 1987 in Saratoga Springs, NY at Skidmore College chapel. She has a stepson, Jack Clancy, daughter-in-law, Peggy, and four grandchildren: Alayna, Patrick, Gavin and Owen who live in Saratoga Springs, NY. Cammie was a lover of the outdoors, the water, and especially traveling. A vacation just wasn't a vacation if it didn't involve the beach. Some of Cammie's favorite trips were Newport, Rhode Island, Cape Cod, the Caribbean, San Diego, Miami Beach, Las Vegas, Boise, ID and San Francisco; anywhere she could get her toes in the water was good with her. She and her husband, Larry, took cruises to the Caribbean, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Cammie also loved sailing, something she did for over 25 years. When she wasn't at the beach, you could still find her outside hiking and walking along the bike paths in Saratoga. Cammie was a life-long learner and loved to try new things, attending many classes at the Academy of LifeLong Learning and Skidmore College in Saratoga, NY. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to three different bridge clubs. Cammie is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence A. Clancy; her beloved children Camilla A. Barnes-Kelley, Charles (Casey) K. Barnes, and Jack P. (Peggy) Clancy; her five grandchildren, and her dear brothers Oliver (Blanca), Kenneth (Suzanne) and Kirk Costich (Christine). The family would like to thank the Home of the Good Shepard, Saratoga Springs where Cammie spent the last year of her life. The staff's professionalism, care and compassion made her journey special. Also, thanks to the medical staff, nurses and personal care assistants on A3 who made Cammie feel special. The staff at Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs were Cammie's "Angels" on her last journey. In an effort to help others, Cammie's brain was donated to the Alzheimer's Disease Center at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations may be made in Cammie's honor to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, New York 12866 or Home of the Good Shepherd, 390 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Margaret's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019