Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home
Broadway & Guilderland Ave
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home,
Broadway & Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Margaret C. Hair Obituary
Margaret C. Hair, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, January 16th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Waverly, NY, Margaret was the daughter of the late John A. and Margaret (Grace) Cahill. A 1952 graduate of Elmira College, Margaret retired from the Dept. of Social Service in Albany as an Affirmative Action Administrator. She was also a form social worker for Catholic Charities and a former teacher. Predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 60 years, John Hair Jr., Margaret is survived by her children, Cindy Bardwell (Dean), Alice Henzel (Phil) and James Hair (Sheila) and her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the services. Interment, Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. Contributions may be made to the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia in her memory. To leave a message or a condolence for Margaret's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
