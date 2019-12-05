|
Margaret C. Sayers, 95, died Monday, December 2, 2019, peacefully in her home. Margaret was born and educated in Washington, D.C. the daughter of Francis and Margaret Cook. She met the love of her life at a Valentine's Dance, marrying a year later. They had lived in Watertown, NY and later moved to the Schenectady area in 1955. She had been a member of Union Presbyterian Church, the Schenectady Junior League and was a legal secretary for Frank Higgins of Higgins, Roberts, Beyerl and Coan for many years before retiring. She was and accomplished pianist and enjoyed participating with the Music for Performers. Margaret was a jewelry making student of Earl Pardon of Saratoga Springs. She loved the arts and music. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Sayers, he died in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Col. Mark, USMC , Ret.); two grandchildren, Capt. Kevin (Kelsey) Vanous, USMC and Katherine (Daniel) McGhee and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Conner, Savannah and Hannah. Funeral service Monday, 12 noon at he Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan, Schenectady. A calling hours will be held 11 to 12 at the funeral home. Interment 2 p.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Assoc., 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405, Albany, New York 12205. Her family would like to thank Rely Health Cares Services for the care they provided Margaret. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019