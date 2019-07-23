The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor
1930 - 2019
Margaret E. Clarke Obituary
Margaret E. "Peg" Clarke, age 89, entered into eternal life on July 22, 2019. Peg was born in South Colton, New York on February 7, 1930 to the late John and Mary (Hamel) LaVine. Peg attended Potsdam (NY) high school, and following graduation attended the Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam and received her bachelor's degree in 1951. Peg met her late husband, Samuel H. Clarke, in Potsdam and they were married on August 1, 1953. Peg was devoted to her work and church, being a longtime and very much-loved staff member and parishioner at St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park. Peg served the parish in many ways, both as the Director of Music Ministry and guiding the youth of the church in their spiritual journeys as the Director of the CCD Program. Peg was a friendly face to all those who attended St. Edward's throughout her years there. For the past 5 years Peg enjoyed being a resident in the loving care of the Home of the Good Shepherd at Highpointe in Malta. The family also extends a sincere thank you to the nursing staff at Albany Medical Center for their superb care of Peg in her final weeks. Peg is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Cheryl Bruttomesso) Clarke and Amy (Christopher) Hart; her siblings Eileen Sellers, Lucille Pilacamp and Peter LaVine; and her grandchildren, Samantha and Grayson Bruttomesso-Clarke and MacKenzie, Colton, Connor and Brodie Hart. Peg is predeceased by her husband, Samuel H. Clarke and her siblings Anne Rheaume, John LaVine and Roger LaVine. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday July 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Patrick Butler (Pastor) Fr. John Lanese and Fr. John Cairns. Interment will be private in Potsdam, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Peg's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019
